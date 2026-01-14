Hudsonville rolling out Little Debbie ice cream sandwiches with Cosmic Brownies & Oatmeal Creme Pies

(WXYZ) — Michigan-based Hudsonville Ice Cream announced on Wednesday they are releasing Little Debbie ice cream sandwiches with two of the most popular treats.

According to Hudsonville, Michigan is among the first markets in the country that will get the Little Debbie ice cream sandwiches.

They will come in two flavors:



Oatmeal Creme Pies: vanilla crème flavored ice cream sandwiched between real oatmeal cookies

Cosmic Brownies: brownie-flavored ice cream sandwiched between chewy fudge brownies with rainbow chips

The ice cream company said that the sandwiches will initially be available in Kroger, Meijer, Giant Eagle, Family Fare and more markets across Michigan and the country. Hudsonville officials said more retailers could be added later.

