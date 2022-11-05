Hundreds celebrate the Day of the Dead in southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Around 200 runners ran through cemeteries in southwest Detroit Saturday morning for Run of the Dead-Detroit.

The race is put on by the Southwest Detroit Business Association. All proceeds from Saturday's 5k and 10k runs will benefit the Center of Music & Performing Arts Southwest (COMPAS).

Whitney Burney

The event celebrates the traditional Mexican holiday called Dia De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead. During the celebration, families gather photos and keepsakes of loved ones who have passed and display them with ofrendas or offerings to honor them. The ofrendas are placed on altars adorned with candles, flowers and artfully painted sugar skulls which represent the full cycle of life.

Saturday's race included an ofrenda made up of photos of runners' loved ones. There were also traditional Mexican desserts available like pan dulce and a face painting station.

Now through Sunday, race organizers say 17 businesses, organizations and churches in southwest Detroit will continue the holiday commemoration displaying ofrendas for the public to view. Some ofrendas will be dedicated to specific community issues like victims of gun violence.

More information can be found on the Southwest Detroit Business Association website.

