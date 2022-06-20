Hundreds of flights canceled or delayed amid bad weather, high demand, and staffing shortages

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The travel struggle has been a real problem for millions of Americans who faced cancellations and delays at airports across the country this holiday weekend.

More than 8 thousand flights were canceled or delayed on just Sunday alone.

United Airlines grounded dozens of flights on Sunday and Delta canceled over 200 flights.

Right now at the Detroit Metro Airport, there are 16 cancellations and 9 delays.

Across the country, there are 360 delays and 230 cancelations.

The biggest piece of advice before heading out is to check with your airline before coming in.

Bad weather and staffing shortages were the cause of this past weekend's flight delays and cancellations and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is urging airlines to hire more customer service agents ahead of the July 4 weekend. If they don't he says he will go as far as fining them.