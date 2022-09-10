'Hundreds of photographs and videos': Peeping Tom out on bail in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man arrested for planting cameras in bathrooms around Ann Arbor is now out on bail pending a trial.

Police say Erric Morton had thousands of videos in his possession, and some included kids. Now, the investigation is focused on identifying and finding his victims.

The views at Gallup Park are gorgeous, especially on a late summer day.

"Ann Arbor has so many fantastic parks, this is actually one of my favorites," Nancy Thorpe said of Gallup Park.

Thorp is a preschool teacher and she says her students love it here.

She had no idea police has arrested a man for planting cameras in a bathroom just feet away from the playground.

"That's crazy, really frightening and scary and something that I will share with my parents and my center," Thorp said.

Police say videos were taken with hidden cameras inside eight bathrooms total, including:

Altar’d State at Briarwood Mall: Restroom used primarily by employees

Bath and Body Works at Briarwood Mall: Restroom used primarily by employees, however public could use it if they asked

Hampton Inn on Jackson Road: Women’s restroom on the main floor lobby

Wyndham Garden on Jackson Road: Unisex bathroom on the main floor near the conference room

Vertex Coffee on S. University Avenue: Unisex bathroom for both public and employees

Starbucks on Plymouth Road: Unisex bathroom for both public and employees

Sweetwater Coffee on Plymouth Road: Unisex bathroom for both public and employees

Gallup Park: Bathroom in the back of the park near the playground and foot bridge. Not the main bathroom near the canoe rental

Deputy Chief Jason Forsberg with the Ann Arbor Police Department said a tip led them to Morton.

"We served two search warrants with the assistance of the Michigan State Police cybercrime unit and found hundreds of photographs and videos of people in various states of undress, and we have those videos," Forsberg said.

Forsberg says those videos will be used against Morton in his upcoming trial.

At the time of his arrest, Morton was out on parole. Police say he was released on parole Jan. 27, 2021. He previously served time in prison for 17 charges of capturing images of unclothed people.

"Where is the justice," said Katrina Wade-Golden, who was visiting Gallup Park from Canton.

She and Debbie Willis, like Thorp, had not heard about the Peeping Tom.

"Oh my God, that is so disconcerting," Wade-Golden said.

Willis was equally as shocked.

"It's horrifying," Willis said.

Wade-Golden says she has a 9-year-old daughter who also comes to Gallup Park.

"To think that someone would violates someone's privacy in that way, and for you to be in the restroom and have no idea that you are being captured on film," Wade-Golden said. "It is horrible.

Forsberg says some victims have been identified, mostly employees of the businesses targeted.

The detective in charge of the case estimates there are approximately 150 to 200 additional videos with victims that are unidentified.

"We’re trying to identify the victims so they can have some sort of peace of mind and know that they were victimized," Forsberg said.

The timeframe in question is from Jan. 27 to July 22.

If you believe you may be a victim of the hidden cameras, please complete this form and attach a clear image of your face and head from mid-torso up.

Detectives are working diligently to identify and contact victims. If you are identified as a victim, a detective will reach out to you and explain the next steps.

