Hundreds waited outside of Detroit federal building hoping to get help with tax returns

DOWNTOWN DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stacy Schmidt spent six hours standing in line outside of the McNamara federal building in downtown Detroit on Saturday.

“Hundreds of people, hundreds waiting all day, patiently,” she said.

She was waiting to speak with an IRS agent about her tax return and when she could get her money.

“We received a letter that… my daughter had to go verify her identity,” said Schmidt. "I have her claimed as a dependent on my returns and they’re holding my return whether it’s identity theft or something else.”

The IRS has given taxpayers opportunities to meet with an agent without an appointment one Saturday each month since February.

Schmidt got the federal building before it opened at 9 a.m. and hoped to get in before it closed at 4 p.m.

At around 2 p.m. though, things changed.

“The cops were in the street on the bullhorns telling everybody to go home,” Schmidt added.

After all the standing and waiting, Schmidt and hundreds of other people were turned away. They were told the IRS agents weren’t able to see anyone else at that time.

“It was very unorganized and it’s really disappointing,” said Schmidt.

As far as what’s next for Schmidt.

“Going to be calling again and seeing if they have appointments or trying to talk to a supervisors to try and see what we can do,” she said.

There is one last opportunity to get an in-person meeting with an IRS agent in Detroit without an appointment.

That will take place on Saturday, May 18th.

It is first come, first serve.