Hunter Biden calls for a Trump subpoena, saying political pressure was put on his criminal case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has asked a judge to approve subpoenas for documents from Donald Trump and former Justice Department officials, claiming the ex-president applied political pressure to a criminal investigation of him.

Defense attorneys for President Joe Biden's son say Trump pressured the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute him to bolster the Republican's own political fortunes.

The push for a subpoena came Wednesday in the federal firearms case filed against Hunter Biden, who's accused of breaking laws against drug users having guns.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty.

The California resident's case is on a track toward a possible trial in 2024, while the Democratic president seeks reelection.

A Trump representative hasn't returned an email seeking comment.