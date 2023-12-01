Hunter dies after being shot by another hunter in Lenawee County, deputies say

ROLLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A hunter was shot and killed by another hunter in Lenawee County on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

It happened in Rollin Township on Rome Road near Shierson Highway.

Deputies said they received a call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. Medical and law enforcement teams were sent to the scene.

Additional information wasn't immediately released including what led up to the incident, but investigators said the victim died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it’s working with the Addison Fire Department and the Michigan Department of Natural in the investigation.