Huntington Bank closing 10 locations in Michigan; here's where they are

(WXYZ) — Huntington Bank is closing 10 Michigan locations, according to a new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
In the filing last week, there were 26 Huntington Bank closures all across the country.
Here are the locations
- 333 W. Fort St. in Detroit
- 5750 Baypointe Blvd. in Clarkston
- 5536 Main St. in Lexington
- 6363 Main St. in Cass City
- 1 Bedford Rd. N. in Battle Creek
- 6011 West River Rd, NE in Belmont
- 3858 N. M-13 PO Box 511 in Pinconning
- 4955 Bay Rd. in Saginaw
- 1000 S. Saginaw in Midland
- 3475 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids
In a statement to The Daily Mail, Huntington said the closures would likely begin at the beginning of next year.
"Huntington regularly reviews our distribution network and makes adjustments and improvements to ensure our mix of branches, ATMs, and online and mobile banking continue to meet our customers' evolving needs," the statement reads.
