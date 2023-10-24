Huntington Bank closing 10 locations in Michigan; here's where they are

(WXYZ) — Huntington Bank is closing 10 Michigan locations, according to a new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

In the filing last week, there were 26 Huntington Bank closures all across the country.

Here are the locations



333 W. Fort St. in Detroit

5750 Baypointe Blvd. in Clarkston

5536 Main St. in Lexington

6363 Main St. in Cass City

1 Bedford Rd. N. in Battle Creek

6011 West River Rd, NE in Belmont

3858 N. M-13 PO Box 511 in Pinconning

4955 Bay Rd. in Saginaw

1000 S. Saginaw in Midland

3475 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids

In a statement to The Daily Mail, Huntington said the closures would likely begin at the beginning of next year.

"Huntington regularly reviews our distribution network and makes adjustments and improvements to ensure our mix of branches, ATMs, and online and mobile banking continue to meet our customers' evolving needs," the statement reads.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of the story said there were 10 closures in metro Detroit. We have updated it to reflect that it is 10 closures in Michigan