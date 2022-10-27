Huntington Place to increase safety and security measures ahead of the Nov. 8 elections

(WXYZ) — Huntington Place/ASM Global says they are rolling out a new public safety and security measures plan ahead of the November 8 elections.

Huntington Place will be working with Mark Herrera, the director of safety and security at IAVM, to train staff on the latest safety and security protocols for venues.

“Safety is one of the top concerns for meeting planners and attendees. Combining local, state, and national security efforts in a way that makes our clients feel safe and cared for will be instrumental to our future,” general manager for Huntington Place/ASM Global Karen Totaro said.

IAVM will also provide education, resources, advocacy, and certification to event industry professionals and venue managers.

“I look forward to continuing my mission of the highest standard of safety and security for every team member, patron, and vendor who visits and interacts with Huntington Place,” Marlon Wilson, the director of public safety at Huntington Place said. “I plan to use my longstanding law enforcement background to implement protocols and procedures that create the safest and most conducive environment possible for all.”

The Huntington Place public safety team has been working with a security task force in Detroit all year to make sure the enhanced safety and security measures are in place for the Nov. 8 Michigan elections and to keep everyone safe.

The FBI, Homeland Security, all state and local law enforcement agencies, the Michigan Secretary of State, Detroit Department of Elections and the Downtown Detroit Partnership Security Task Force are working cooperatively as a Security Response Team and central on-site command to share information and strategies.

“We are thrilled to coordinate these national programs and agencies in our local public safety protocols,” said Totaro. “With Marlon having an extensive background in local law enforcement and knowledge of our community, and Mark’s expertise in venue security, it is the right fit for our team’s efforts. Public Safety is continually front and center of our guest experience in Huntington Place.”