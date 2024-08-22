Watch Now
Huntington Woods woman dies after colliding with carriage on Mackinac Island

(WXYZ) — A woman from Huntington Woods died on Wednesday after she collided with a carriage on Mackinac Island while riding a bicycle.

According to the Mackinac Island Police Department, the 77-year-old woman from Huntington Woods was riding her bicycle westbound in the area of Main St. and Bogan Lane when it collided with a carriage traveling eastbound.

The woman was seriously injured and transported to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, where she died from her injuries.

Police say they were assisted by Michigan State Police, Mackinac Island Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department, plus staff from a nearby hotel and tour company.

