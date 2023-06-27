Huron-Clinton Metroparks releases 2023 fireworks schedule

(WXYZ) — Fourth of July festivities are well underway and the Huron-Clinton Metroparks just released this year’s fireworks schedule.

Tens of thousands of metro Detroiters are expected to gather at the parks to celebrate.

June 30 - Stony Creek Metropark

Time: 7:00 pm -10:30 pm

Eastwood Beach

July 1 - Willow Metropark

Time: 6:00 pm -10:45 pm

Pool Activity Area

July 2 - Kensington Metropark

Time: 10:00 pm -10:30 pm

July 3 - Lake Erie Metropark

Time: 6:00 pm -10:30 pm

Great Wave Area

For more details on the fireworks schedule,click here.

