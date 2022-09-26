Watch Now
News

Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold

NASA Moon Rocket
Joel Kowsky/AP
In this photo provided by NASA, Crawler Transporter-2 is seen outside the gates at Launch Pad 39B as teams configure systems for rolling NASA's moon rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building on Sept. 24, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. NASA mission managers decided Monday, Sept. 26, to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter due to Hurricane Ian's uncertain path. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
NASA Moon Rocket
NASA Moon Rocket
Posted at 11:30 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 11:30:58-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its hangar, adding weeks of delay for the lunar-orbiting test flight.

The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night.

NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida is on the fringes of the hurricane's cone of uncertainty.

But the latest forecast showed no improvement and so managers decided to play it safe.

NASA isn't speculating when the next launch attempt might be, but it could be off until November.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website