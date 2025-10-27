DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall in Jamaica late Monday or Tuesday, leaving metro Detroit residents with ties to the Caribbean island anxiously waiting for news from family and friends.

Yanique Lee, a Jamaican living in metro Detroit, said she's deeply concerned about her loved ones still on the island.

Local woman worried about family as Jamaica braces for historic hurricane

Hurricane Melissa threatens Jamaica as metro Detroit residents worry about loved ones

"I'm very worried, I'm very sad and I pray that the storm passes," Lee said.

Lee said her family and friends have already been sharing videos with her, showing roofs being ripped from homes and cars submerged under water as the hurricane approaches.

"The ocean lifted up and the water was just going everywhere," Lee said.

When asked about her concerns for future visits to Jamaica, Lee expressed uncertainty about what she might find.

"Yes. I'm worried it might be disastrous," Lee said.

Henry Montague, president of the Jamaican Association of Michigan, said he and the organization's 30 active members have all been in touch with friends and family on the island.

"I'm worried about the rain, how much rain we're going to get," Montague said.

Despite the concerns, Montague emphasized the resilient nature of Jamaican people.

"We're tough and we're resilient and we feel we can handle what mother nature has to offer," Montague said.

That resilience is being tested for Detroit resident Tamika Gaines, who traveled to Jamaica's coast Thursday for what was supposed to be a vacation. Her flight home was scheduled for Sunday, but she remains stranded as the hurricane approaches.

"Things turned south on Saturday," Gaines said.

The resort where Gaines is staying is now preparing for the worst, rationing food and boarding up buildings.

"Do I feel I'm going to make it home? I don't know if I'm going to make it home," Gaines said.

Despite the uncertainty, Gaines said many Jamaicans are calling this one of the bigger storm systems they've seen, but they're reassuring visitors that their Caribbean island is known for its resilience.

"People in Jamaica tend to be more resilient," Gaines said.

Montague echoed that sentiment, describing resilience as a Jamaican trademark.

"Maybe it's our trademark. We don't fear anything. We're just going to sit back and wait. And then when it comes, we're going to ride it out however it goes. We'll ride it out and we'll be fine," Montague said.

Montague said he and other members of the Jamaican Association of Michigan are monitoring the hurricane while remaining hopeful and standing by to help in any way they can.

