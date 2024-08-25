Husband and wife killed, four hospitalized in Tecumseh Township 2-car crash

TECUMSEH TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A husband and wife were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh Township over the weekend, Michigan State Police tell us.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 24) on East Monroe Road, near Matthews Highway.

Investigators say that a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by an 85-year-old man with his 82-year-old wife in the passenger seat, heading west struck on Ford Taurus. Police tell us the husband and wife died in the crash.

The occupants in the other car — a 76-year-old man driving, a 74-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, all from Adrian — were transported to the hospital after the crash. They all suffered severe injuries, but authorities say they are all expected to survive.

Investigators are currently looking into what happened leading up to the crash, ruling out alcohol and excessive speed as factors in the crash.