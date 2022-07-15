RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The husband of a woman killed during a shootout in Ray Township is now facing charges connected to her death.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Matthew Mollicone of Washington Township will be arraigned Friday afternoon on homicide and weapon charges.

Investigators say on July 12, Matthew and his wife, 49-year-old Kimberly Mollicone, arrived at the home of a 36-year-old male in Ray Township on North Avenue. The man was reportedly outside cooking on a grill at the time. Officials say there was a verbal argument that quickly escalated to a gun fight between Matthew and the 36-year-old man.

The 36-year-old was struck in the leg before being chased by Matthew, officials say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the man then retrieved a second weapon from his home.

Officials say more shots were exchanged between both men and that's when Kimberly was struck in the neck and killed. Kimberly is listed as office manager for a business called State Barricades in Warren.

Officials say the whole incident lasted less than two minutes. More than 30 shell casings were located at the scene, and officials say family members of the 36-year-old were in the home at the time of the shooting.

The 36-year-old who was also taken into custody immediately after the shooting has been released pending further investigation, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirms.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office tells 7 Action News that accusations of infidelity appear to be the cause of this dispute.

