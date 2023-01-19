I-696 closes at Bermuda Street, Woodward Avenue due to downed power line

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A downed power line is causing major road closures in Oakland County Wednesday evening.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-696 near Bermuda Street and Woodward Avenue closed for a downed power line across the freeway, officials said.

The freeway closed around 5:05 p.m. As of around 8 p.m. the freeway was still closed.

When troopers arrived, they found the downed line going across lanes of traffic. Eastbound I-696 is closed at Woodward Avenue and westbound I-696 is closed at Bermuda Street. Both ramps for westbound I-696 and ramps for northbound and southbound I-75 closed.

Michigan State Police said a car was hit by the power line and sustained damage. No injuries have been reported.

Around 7:35 p.m., state police said DTE Energy was going to assist at the scene. Around 8:30 p.m., MSP said they are expecting the freeway to remain closed for at least two more hours.