I-75 closing in northern Oakland County this weekend for bridge demolition

(WXYZ) — Drivers heading north along I-75 in Oakland County will have to find a new route this weekend.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-75 will close in both directions between US-24/Dixie Highway to Saginaw Rd. at the Oakland-Genesee County border. Crews will be demolishing the Davisburg Rd. bridge over I-75 during the closure.

It's part of a massive four-year construction project along I-75 in northern Oakland County. That project includes resurfacing the highway, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signs and guardrails. All traffic will be detoured to Dixie Highway.

The schedule, according to MDOT, is for daytime and nighttime work and will be announced closer to the start date. The plan, however, is to leave two lanes open unless absolutely necessary.

MDOT said in 2024, work will include milling and resurfacing northbound I-75 from M-15 to the county line. There will be two lanes of northbound and southbound traffic sharing the existing southbound roadway.

Then, in 2025, milling and resurfacing of southbound I-75 from the county line to M-15 will begin. Traffic will share the new northbound roadway.

Finally, in 2026, work will include removing temporary crossovers and remaining other activities.

According to MDOT, the construction is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 2,000 jobs.