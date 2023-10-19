I-75 closing in Southwest Detroit this weekend for bridge work

I-75 will close in Southwest Detroit this weekend through Monday morning for work on pedestrian bridges.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-75 will close in both directions between Springwells St. and Clark St. for work on two pedestrian bridges.

The full closure will last from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday night, three left lanes on northbound I-75 will close between the Springwells Street off-ramp and Clark Street and three left lanes of southbound I-75 will close between Clark Street off-ramp and Springwells Street.

Then, from Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Oct. 23, these closures will be in effect.



All lanes of I-75 will close between the Springwells Street off-ramp and Clark Street.

All lanes of the I-75 on-ramp will close at Springwells Street.

The southbound I-75 on-ramp will close at Vernor Highway.

The southbound I-75 on-ramp will close at the Ambassador Bridge.

The southbound I-75 off-ramp will close at Springwells Street.

Below are the detour routes:

Southbound I-75 Major Through Traffic



Southbound I-75 major through traffic will be detoured around the project via westbound I-96 to southbound I-275 for the southbound motorists.

Southbound I-75 Local Traffic



Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at Clark Street southbound I-75 exit ramp, then continue to southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on Clark Street, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Vernor Highway On-Ramp to Southbound I-75



Southbound motorists from southbound I-75 Service Drive will be detoured to continue on southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on W. Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Ambassador Bridge Traffic



Traffic from the Ambassador Bridge to southbound I-75 will be detoured to I-96 westbound, take the exit 191 to Michigan Avenue, west on Michigan Avenue, south on the southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on West Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Northbound I-75 Major Through Traffic



Northbound I-75 major through traffic will be detoured around the project via NB I-275 to 7 Mile exit, then to southbound I-275, to eastbound I-96 for the northbound motorists.

Northbound I-75 Local Traffic

