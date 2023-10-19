I-75 closing in Southwest Detroit this weekend for bridge work

I-75 will close in Southwest Detroit this weekend through Monday morning for work on pedestrian bridges.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-75 will close in both directions between Springwells St. and Clark St. for work on two pedestrian bridges.
The full closure will last from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday.
Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday night, three left lanes on northbound I-75 will close between the Springwells Street off-ramp and Clark Street and three left lanes of southbound I-75 will close between Clark Street off-ramp and Springwells Street.
Then, from Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Oct. 23, these closures will be in effect.
- All lanes of I-75 will close between the Springwells Street off-ramp and Clark Street.
- All lanes of the I-75 on-ramp will close at Springwells Street.
- The southbound I-75 on-ramp will close at Vernor Highway.
- The southbound I-75 on-ramp will close at the Ambassador Bridge.
- The southbound I-75 off-ramp will close at Springwells Street.
Below are the detour routes:
Southbound I-75 Major Through Traffic
- Southbound I-75 major through traffic will be detoured around the project via westbound I-96 to southbound I-275 for the southbound motorists.
Southbound I-75 Local Traffic
- Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at Clark Street southbound I-75 exit ramp, then continue to southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on Clark Street, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.
Vernor Highway On-Ramp to Southbound I-75
- Southbound motorists from southbound I-75 Service Drive will be detoured to continue on southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on W. Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.
Ambassador Bridge Traffic
- Traffic from the Ambassador Bridge to southbound I-75 will be detoured to I-96 westbound, take the exit 191 to Michigan Avenue, west on Michigan Avenue, south on the southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on West Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.
Northbound I-75 Major Through Traffic
- Northbound I-75 major through traffic will be detoured around the project via NB I-275 to 7 Mile exit, then to southbound I-275, to eastbound I-96 for the northbound motorists.
Northbound I-75 Local Traffic
- Northbound Traffic: Traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at northbound I-75/Springwells Street Exit Ramp, continue southbound on Springwells Street southbound, east on Fort Street eastbound, northbound on Clark Street northbound, then rejoin northbound I-75 through Clark/northbound I-75 on-ramp.