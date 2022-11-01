Watch Now
I-75 closing near Monroe-Wayne counties border this weekend for bridge demolition

Posted at 6:51 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 06:51:49-04

(WXYZ) — I-75 will be closing near the border of Wayne and Monroe counties this week so crews can demolish a bridge.

According to MDOT, the highway will close Friday at 9 p.m. for the demolition of the Newport Rd. bridge over I-75 in Berlin Township.

It will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, a single lane will close, following a double lane closure at 8 p.m. before the full road closure.

MDOT said the project includes rebuilding the Newport Road bridge over I-75 and building roundabouts at each end of the bridge. It's expected to be complete by April 2023.

The detour around the closure is going north on I-275 to eastbound I-94 and then back to northbound I-75, or westbound I-94 to southbound I-275 back to southbound I-75.

