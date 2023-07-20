I-75 closing this weekend in Oakland County so crews can remove traffic shift

Crews will be removing the traffic shift along I-75 in Oakland County this weekend, meaning the highway will have to close.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-75 will close in both directions between I-696 and Square Lake starting Friday night.

Currently, both directions of I-75 share the northbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Rd.

The freeway will close at 11 p.m. Friday, but crews will start closing ramps at 9 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile, and all ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic. Northbound I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 24, with two lanes open from 9 Mile to 13 Mile roads.

Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.

Starting at 5 a.m. Monday, southbound I-75 will be back on its normal alignment with two lanes open from 13 Mile to I-696, and the southbound I-75 ramp to I-696 will be open once again.