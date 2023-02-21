I-75 Modernization project resumes this weekend with full closure of highway

(WXYZ) — Drivers who have enjoyed a wide-open, construction-free I-75 in Oakland County are about to see a change.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Modernize 75 project will resume this weekend in Oakland County.

MDOT said I-75 will close in both directions between I-696 and Square Lake on Friday night to install a traffic shift. That traffic shift will be for the rebuilding of southbound I-75 between 13 Mile and I-696.

Drivers will be able to enter northbound I-75 at 14 Mile, Rochester Rd., Big Beaver and Crooks Rd.

When the closure is done, two-way traffic will share the northbound lanes of I-75 between 13 Mile Rd. and I-696 with two lanes in each direction.

On top of that, starting Monday, Feb. 27, southbound I-75 exits at 12 Mile and 11 Mile and eastbound and westbound I-696 will be closed for the construction season.

Also, 12 Mile will be closed under I-75 while crews rebuild the southbound I-75 bridge over 12 Mile.