I-75 ramps to I-696 to close from early March through early summer for construction work

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation said a new phase of the massive I-696 project will resume in March with ramp closures along I-75 & I-696.

According to MDOT, the ramp closures will start in early March and last through the early summer.

Work will include rebuilding the ramp base, drainage and pavement, as well as bridge improvements.

The closures are:



Westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.

Westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 will be closed and detoured via northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

Northbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

Then, starting in early April and lasting through the early summer, the closure is:



Southbound I-75 ramp to westbound I-696 will be closed and detoured via westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 will remain open, and the eastbound I-696 ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 that were closed last year will remain closed until the project is completed.

Eastbound I-696 will remain closed and detoured through 2026 with westbound traffic shifted over to the newly-rebuilt eastbound side. All westbound ramps remain closed except for Woodward, Southfield and Telegraph/M-10/Lahser.

The final phase of the massive Restore the Reuther Project involves the complete rebuild of I-696 in 2026, and in 2027, I-696 will have major road work done between I-75 and Dequindre Rd.