I-94 back open after multi-car, semi crash led to 150-gallon fuel spill

Posted at 2:00 PM, Sep 13, 2022
(WXYZ) — I-94 is back open at 12 Mile in Roseville after a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi-truck that led to a HAZMAT situation.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash and fuel spill happened along westbound I-94 at 12 Mile, and the semi driver lost control of his truck and began to fish tail.

MSP said while the trailer was sliding out of control, it struck another vehicle and caused a multi-car collision.

Police said the semi then jackknifed and six cars were involved in the crash.

In the process, the truck also spilled over 150 gallons of diesel fuel on the freeway, causing the HAZMAT situation.

Thankfully, no on was injured in the crash.

