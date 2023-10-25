Watch Now
I-94 closing between M-10 & Gratiot in Detroit this weekend for bridge demolition

Posted at 3:05 PM, Oct 25, 2023
A portion of I-94 will be closing in Detroit this weekend as crews demolish bridges as part of the continued modernization project.

According to MDOT, the highway will be closed in both directions between M-10 The Lodge and Gratiot Ave. so crews can demolish the Beaubien St. overpass and Seminole St. pedestrian bridge. Construction is weather permitting.

The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 and end by 5 a.m., Monday, Oct. 30.

Westbound I-94 will be detoured to southbound Gratiot to southbound I-75, westbound I-96 and back to westbound I-94.

Eastbound I-94 will be detoured to southbound M-10 to northbound I-75, northbound Gratiot and then back to eastbound I-94.

Before the closure, all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Cadieux to John R. will be closed. Entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will close from 30th Street to Van Dyke will also close. All ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

