I-94 closing between the Lodge & I-75 this weekend for bridge construction

Posted at 6:08 AM, Dec 08, 2023
I-94 is closing in both directions in Detroit this weekend for bridge replacement. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the highway will close between M-10 the Lodge and I-75.

The construction is weather permitting, however, MDOT has not yet canceled the plan.

The highway has to close as MDOT contract crews will move into a new phase to replace the Cass Ave. overpass above I-94.

They will be installing bridge foundations and a traffic shift along the highway.

It's expected to close at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94.

One lane will remain open on eastbound I-94 to M-10 for local traffic. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to Linwood streets will be closed by 7 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The new overpass will replace the original structure that was built in 1955.

