'I hope they get the right person': Suspect released in Samantha Woll homicide case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The suspect in the Samantha Woll homicide investigation was released from police custody, according to the suspect's attorney Allison Kriger. She confirmed this with 7 Action News on Saturday.

Patricia Cole, one of Woll’s neighbors, shared her thoughts on the well-loved victim and what she thinks about the suspect being released.

“Everybody wants this to be resolved as soon as possible," Cole said.

Woll, 40, was found stabbed death on Oct. 21 outside her home in Lafayette Park. Detroit police arrested someone from the Kalamazoo area last week but had to let the person go after 48 hours if they weren't issuing charges.

No charges have been issued in the case, and the suspect who was released has not been publicly identified.

Woll was the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Detroit Police Department Chief James White said investigators ruled out anti-Semitism.

“I think it’s somebody that she knew. I think somebody who knew her, maybe better than she knew them. I think there’s a lot more to this, and I don’t know if it will ever come out or if it’s even necessary for it to come out,” Cole said.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin told 7 Action News, “What an incredible, wonderful person she was.”

He's the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, where Woll served as a board member. Lopatin said despite the suspect’s release, he’s glad to see the efforts being made by police.

“They brought in someone, but we do want justice. We don’t want them to arrest someone who didn’t do it. So, you know, there’s something about our justice system that it’s thorough. So, it’s ups and downs, and it’s frustrating. But I’m glad they’re being careful and they’re doing what they can do," he said.

“If I’m him, I’m nervous," said Steve Dolunt, a former DPD assistant chief.

He said he believes investigators are closing in as the search for hard evidence continues.

“But to the prosecutor’s credit, Kym Worthy, she said there’s not enough there yet and I’m not going to take a case and lose it on a technicality. Let’s nail this down," Dolunt said. “The sad part is people in the Jewish community and the neighborhood are going, is this the guy or not?"

Cole said, “I’ll just be glad when this is over, and I hope they get the right person.”

7 Action News reached out to the suspect’s attorney Monday but have not heard back. Detroit police said they have nothing further to share at this time.