'I thought I was going to die': 75-year-old Lyft driver stabbed in neck by passenger

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westland police announced the arrest of a Lyft passenger who stabbed his driver in the neck unprovoked.

The incident happened Thursday just after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in Westland.

The passenger, 26-year-old Steffon Mitchell, was charged with assault with the intent to murder, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The driver of the vehicle was 75-year-old James Evans. Evans says he spends 40 to 50 hours a week driving passengers on Lyft and Uber. The Navy veteran has done 22,000 rides in seven years but none were like the one on Thursday.

As Evans was dropping Mitchell off, Mitchell suddenly came at him from behind.

"His whole body was right between the seat — that’s what startled me because nobody does that,” Evans said. "That’s when he basically started stabbing me.”

Evans had just picked up Mitchell at 7 Mile Road and Hoover Street in Detroit, and an apartment complex in Westland was the destination. Evans says Mitchell had been rather silent during the ride until they got to the apartment complex.

“He started stabbing me right away and I was trying to fight him off and get my belt loose so I could get out,” Evans said. “When you’re belted in, you can't turn around to grab him or anything.”

Evans was stabbed multiple times in the neck, arm and has a defensive wound on his hand. He was so shaken up, he says he nearly forgot the number for 911. Mitchell ran off, and Evans waited for help.

“They were there in a few minutes, very quick,” Evans said of the police. "They got in the car, got behind me and put pressure and my neck to stop the bleeding and they got me in the ambulance right away and got me to the hospital.”

"What was it like at that moment," 7 Action News reporter Brett Kast asked.

"I thought I was going to die,” Evans responded. “I felt in shock and I just felt this is it. (I) wanted to start praying and say my last prayer.”

“In this particular situation, it's probably one of the most difficult ones," said self-defense trainer Lee Shaykhet. "We’re designed to operate in front of us and if someone is behind us, it puts us at a disadvantage.”

Shaykhet, who is the father of 7 Action News reporter Simon Shaykhet, teaches self-defense to police departments across the U.S. and Canada. He says drivers should always look out for unusual behavior known as pre-attack indicators and have a plan.

"Kind of play a scenario in your mind, so you can have an answer and not get stuck where you say, OK, what do I do now," Lee Shaykhet said. “If your gut tells you something is wrong, it’s probably wrong.”

Evans has already gone back to work and started driving Tuesday.

“I have to keep working," Evans said. "I'm 75, but I have a few bills I have to pay before I quit driving.”

Evans also bought an in-car camera for extra safety.

“I just got a Wi-Fi camera with sound and I can turn it on with my hand bracelet and my wife can actually watch me at work,” Evans said. "She trusts me, she loves me, she doesn't want me to work.”

With his wife watching from home, he feels a bit safer, simply thankful to still be alive.

"I must have something planned in my life from the Lord to continue his service,” Evans said. "I hope my other driving family will be careful as well. We don't go out there to get hurt, we’re just trying to help people.”

As for Mitchell, he's still in the Wayne County Jail being held on a $50,000 bond. Evans says it appears Mitchell has mental health issues and he wishes him well.

"I just hope he gets some help. Putting him in jail is maybe not the answer all the time, but he needs to be held accountable,” Evans said. “I ask Jesus Christ to forgive him as I forgive him, but he still has to answer to the law.”