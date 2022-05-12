'I want to know what happened to my baby.' Zion Foster believed to be dead, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say missing 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe is believed to be dead, possibly buried in a landfill in Lenox Township.

“My heart breaks for this family, I wish I could give Zion’s mom good news,” said Detroit Police Chief James White.

The Detroit Police Department along with a number of agency partners and Zion Foster’s mother, Ciera Milton, gathered Thursday for a press conference to discuss the recovery efforts.

“The turmoil that you feel on the inside to know that my baby has to be recovered from trash,” said Ciera Milton. “Zion, as most of you know, she just turned 17 in November, we were supposed to be doing graduation pictures and proms and helping her to get her first ID, helping her to get her license; it’s just so much to miss out on.”

DPD Cmrd. Michael McGinnis said they believe Zion’s cousin, Jaylin Brazier, played a role in the disappearance.

“We are confident that Mr. Brazier is responsible for the death of Zion,” said Cmrd. McGinnis.

Officials say the information they have is that Zion’s body was placed in a dumpster and then possibly transferred to the Pine Tree Acres Landfill.

A representative from Waste Management said the landfill has isolated the suspected area where Zion may be located.

“I want to know what happened to my baby,” said Milton.

On January 4, Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and never returned. An investigation has been underway since a missing person’s report was filed.

Brazier is currently serving time for lying to Eastpointe Police during the initial phase of the investigation.

