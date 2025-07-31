I-696 closed at Couzens in both directions after semi drives through median wall, no injuries reported

A portion of I-696 is closed in both directions after a crash involving a semi-truck, with the vehicle driving through the median wall at a high rate of speed.

Watch the live report from Kiara Hay, a traffic report from Ali Hoxie, and video of workers investigating

I-696 closed at Couzens in both directions due to jackknifed semi

Video: Workers investigating after I-696 closed for jackknifed semi

According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. We're told that the 41-year-old driver of the semi — from Houston, Texas — felt the semi start to swerve in the rainy conditions, with police saying he was driving too fast.

The driver proceeded to lose control of the truck and drove through the median wall. No one was injured in the crash.

I-696 is closed at Couzens in Madison Heights due to the cleanup of the crash. For those who have to get through the area, there is a detour at 11 Mile and I-75.

MSP says there is no estimate for when this area of the freeway will fully re-open, although one lane is now open in each direction.

Drivers need to remember when the weather gets bad, slow down,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. “We were very lucky that no one was hurt in this crash, but the damage caused and the inconvenience to drivers in the area was substantial. It is important to remember that the weather does not cause crashes, drivers do!”