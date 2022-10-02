Watch Now
News

Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida

Tropical Weather Paddling Home
Mike Schneider/AP
Gabriel Madling loads sandbags onto his kayak so he can fortify his house on a submerged street in Seminole County, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. (AP Photo/Mike Schneider)
Tropical Weather Paddling Home
Tropical Weather Paddling Home
Posted at 3:01 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 15:01:28-04

GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents living in parts of central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked their way to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state.

The waters flooded homes and streets that had been passable just a day or two earlier.

Ben Bertat found 4 inches of water in his house by Lake Harney off North Jungle street in a rural part of Seminole County north of Orlando after kayaking to it Sunday morning.

Only a day earlier, there had been no water.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website