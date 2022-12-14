Suspected tornado touches down in New Iberia; hospital damaged

UPDATE: Five people with "very minor injuries" are being treated at Iberia Medical Center - even though the hospital itself was damaged by the tornado that hit New Iberia today.

"At approximately 11 am, a tornado damaged part of the IMC Main Campus, medical office building and some ancillary buildings and structures. Currently, there are five individuals with very minor injuries being treated in the ER," a statement from the hospital says. "All entrances to the Main Campus are currently closed. Everyone is being asked to enter the Main Campus through the emergency entrance only. The North Campus and Main Campus have full power, water pressure and are fully functional."

Authorities are asking residents to stay off the roads and out of affected areas. Sightseers are hampering rescue and damage assessment efforts, police say.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office and the New Iberia Police Department have set up a command post at New Iberia Senior High School for those displaced from their homes.

"This is an active situation, and we ask that everyone continue to shelter in place. Check on your neighbors and loved ones," a spokeswoman for the sheriff says.

A spokeswoman for the New Iberia Police Department said that, unless you're in danger, all residents should shelter in place for now. Any residents who are in danger, or who need rescue, should call New Iberia Police and ask for help, she said. Rescued folks will be taken to NISH for now, she said.

Iberia Medical Center was affected by the storm, and is not taking patients right now. South Port subdivision also was affected, she said.

As we reported earlier, reports, videos and photos are coming in from Iberia Parish, where a suspected tornado touched down Wednesday morning.

Parish President Larry Richard said the Iberia Medical Center was damaged, as were several homes. Trees and power lines are down.

He said they're waiting for the all-clear from the storm, and as soon as things calm down public works crews will be sent out to inspect the area. That's when officials will have a better assessment of damage, he said.

Here's some video of what Meteorologist Daniel Phillips believes was part of the formation of the tornado. It's courtesy of Brandon Duncan, who shot it at his business, Port Quick Shop, on Lewis Street.

We have a crew en route and we're making calls now, so we'll update this story as we obtain more verified information.

