ICE activity prompts Clarkston to put schools in shelter-in-place

(WXYZ) — The Clarkston Community School District put all schools in a shelter-in-place due to ICE activity in the area late Wednesday morning.

Video from Chopper 7 showed the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and other unmarked vehicles off of Sashabaw Rd. near Pine Knob. Those vehicles left the area around 11 a.m.

According to a school district text message, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office informed the district that ICE was searching for two individuals.

The sheriff's office later confirmed to 7 News Detroit that they were assisting ICE in searching for two people who escaped custody.

The shelter-in-place was lifted later Wednesday morning, 7 News Detroit was told.

See video from Chopper 7 below

Chopper 7 over Clarkston police situation near Pine Knob

Oakland County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Stephen Huber released a statement on Wednesday afternoon. It reads:

"We were notified by federal agents that they were pursuing suspects – reported gang members – who had fled on foot near an elementary school in Independence Township. Out of an abundance of caution, the school initiated a shelter-in-place. We immediately deployed resources to protect the students, staff and surrounding community, and to assist in the search for the suspects.

"At this time, the suspects have not been located. The only remaining law enforcement presence in the area is at the elementary school where officers remain until all students have safely gone home."