Ice-fishing shanty blown across Michigan bay; anglers safe

This undated photo provided by the Huron County Sheriff's office shows a homemade ice-fishing shanty that was blown about a mile across the ice on Saginaw Bay off McKinley Township in Michigan, by winds that neared 50 mph on Sunday, March, 6, 2022. The shanty, which had been occupied by three men, was about 1.5 miles offshore when deputies arrived. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said a fire department airboat was taken to the site for a rescue, but the three men eventually were able to make it across the ice to shore on their own. (Huron County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Posted at 6:38 PM, Mar 07, 2022
MCKINLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three anglers are safe after a homemade ice-fishing shanty was blown about a mile across a bay in Michigan by winds that neared 50 mph.

The Huron County sheriff's office says a person onshore called dispatchers about 8 a.m. Sunday after seeing someone struggling with the shanty as it was being blown across the ice on Saginaw Bay off McKinley Township.

The shanty, which had been occupied by three men, was about 1.5 miles offshore when deputies arrived.

The three men were able to make it across the ice to shore on their own and refused medical treatment.

McKinley Township is located in Michigan’s Thumb region, about 120 miles north of Detroit.

