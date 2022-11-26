IcelandAir to begin nonstop flights between Detroit & Reykjavík in 2023

(WXYZ) — Detroit is once again getting a direct flight to Iceland. IcelandAir announced this week it will begin season flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Reykavik, Iceland starting in May.

According to IcelandAir, the flights will begin May 18, 2023 with four weekly non-stop flights between DTW and KEF through Oct. 30, 2023.

Flights will leave at 8:30 p.m. on Mondays Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX. The flight will then depart Iceland for Detroit at 5 p.m. on the same day and arrive back in Detroit at 6:25 p.m.

The flight is about six hours and people can get connections at Keflavik International Airport to more than 25 destinations in Iceland.

“Icelandair is pleased to offer Detroit a refreshing new choice when traveling to Iceland and beyond. Icelandair’s DTW service will allow passengers to travel to and from Europe in new, fuel efficient planes with modern amenities, including gate-to-gate Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment available for all passengers,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, president & CEO of Icelandair Group. “These new flights will not only help meet the demands of a growing Detroit but also offer more options for Midwestern business and leisure travelers connecting from the Midwest region. We look forward to welcoming Detroit aboard.”

IcelandAir is also offering a deal to fly between Detroit and Iceland and other select destinations in Europe for $499 when booked by Dec. 4.