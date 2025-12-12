Iconic sculpture feared lost in demolition gets home with GM in Hudson's Detroit building

A long-lost sculpture from Detroit artist Herry Bertoia has a new home at General Motors' global headquarters inside the Hudson's Detroit building.

See video of the move below

Sculpture feared lost in demolition returns to GM in the Hudson's Detroit building

The 26-foot-tall piece by Bertoia takes the form of two large clouds and was constructed of steel wire coated in melted brass, bronze and metal alloy.

It was originally commissioned for the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint, and was moved to Northland Mall in Southfield in 1980.

The iconic piece of artwork was feared lost for good when the mall was demolished, but in 2017, appraisers from the Southfield Arts Commission discovered the lost piece beneath layers of dirst in the basement.

The City of Southfield purchased the artwork and began restoring it, and now, it's at the Hudson's Detroit building.

To install it, crews had to create a 15-foot-wide and 75-foot-tall opening in the building and bring it in in two pieces.

“Having a Harry Bertoia sculpture in our new global headquarters in Hudson’s Detroit is incredibly meaningful,” said Crystal Windham, executive director of industrial design at General Motors. “Bertoia was a master at shaping metal, a principle that resonates deeply with our work in automotive design."