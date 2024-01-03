Icy road conditions slowing Wednesday morning's commute in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT — Icy road conditions are making Wednesday morning's commute a bit more challenging for metro Detroit drivers.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), multiple metro Detroit freeways are experiencing reduced traffic patterns due to multiple vehicle crashes.

MDOT and local law enforcement agencies ask that drivers use caution and find alternate routes, if possible.

The following includes current road closures/lane reductions in metro Detroit:

Crash on SB I-75

Location: SB I-75 at Clark

Lanes Blocked: Center Lane, Right Lane

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Reported: 7:37 AM

Cleared: Crash on SB I-75

Location: SB I-75 at Sashabaw

Lanes Blocked: Exit Ramp

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Event Message: Exit Closed.

Reported: 7:27 AM

Cleared: Crash on NB I-75 Location: NB I-75 at US-24

Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Center Lane, Right Lane, Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Event Message: Only Left Lane Open

Reported: 5:40 AM

Cleared: Crash on NB I-75 Location: NB I-75 after Grange Hall

Lanes Blocked: Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Reported: 5:26 AM

Cleared: Crash on SB I-75 at Chrysler Drive

County: Oakland

Reported: 5:25 AM

Cleared: Crash on NB US-23 Location: NB US-23 at I-94/Exit 35

Lanes Blocked: Right Lane, Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Washtenaw

Event Message: NB US-23 at I-94 Exit 35 has the right lane blocked due to a crash

Reported: 5:09 AM

Cleared: Crash on SB I-75 Location: SB I-75 after Lapeer Rd

Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane, Left Center Lane, Right Center Lane

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Event Message: Only right lane open

Reported: 4:52 AM

Cleared: Crash on SB M-5 Location: SB M-5 at 12 Mile

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Event Message: Freeway Closed at 12 Mile

Reported: 3:18 AM

Cleared: Crash on NB I-75

Location: NB I-75 at Joslyn

Cleared: Vehicle Fire on WB M-14

Location: WB M-14 after I-275