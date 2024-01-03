Icy road conditions slowing Wednesday morning's commute in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT — Icy road conditions are making Wednesday morning's commute a bit more challenging for metro Detroit drivers.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), multiple metro Detroit freeways are experiencing reduced traffic patterns due to multiple vehicle crashes.
MDOT and local law enforcement agencies ask that drivers use caution and find alternate routes, if possible.
The following includes current road closures/lane reductions in metro Detroit:
Crash on SB I-75
Location: SB I-75 at Clark
Lanes Blocked: Center Lane, Right Lane
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Reported: 7:37 AM
Cleared: Crash on SB I-75
Location: SB I-75 at Sashabaw
Lanes Blocked: Exit Ramp
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland
Event Message: Exit Closed.
Reported: 7:27 AM
Cleared: Crash on NB I-75 Location: NB I-75 at US-24
Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Center Lane, Right Lane, Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland
Event Message: Only Left Lane Open
Reported: 5:40 AM
Cleared: Crash on NB I-75 Location: NB I-75 after Grange Hall
Lanes Blocked: Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland
Reported: 5:26 AM
Cleared: Crash on SB I-75 at Chrysler Drive
County: Oakland
Reported: 5:25 AM
Cleared: Crash on NB US-23 Location: NB US-23 at I-94/Exit 35
Lanes Blocked: Right Lane, Right Shoulder
Event Type: Crash
County: Washtenaw
Event Message: NB US-23 at I-94 Exit 35 has the right lane blocked due to a crash
Reported: 5:09 AM
Cleared: Crash on SB I-75 Location: SB I-75 after Lapeer Rd
Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane, Left Center Lane, Right Center Lane
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland
Event Message: Only right lane open
Reported: 4:52 AM
Cleared: Crash on SB M-5 Location: SB M-5 at 12 Mile
Lanes Blocked: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Oakland
Event Message: Freeway Closed at 12 Mile
Reported: 3:18 AM
Cleared: Crash on NB I-75
Location: NB I-75 at Joslyn
Cleared: Vehicle Fire on WB M-14
Location: WB M-14 after I-275