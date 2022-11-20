Watch Now
Idaho police seek surveillance video after stabbing deaths

Flowers and other items are displayed at a growing memorial in front of a campus entrance sign for the University of Idaho, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. Four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at a residence near campus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 4:17 PM, Nov 20, 2022
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for outside surveillance video.

The Moscow Police Department late Saturday requested from businesses and residences in specific parts of the city any footage recorded between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Nov. 13, the day of the killings.

Police said they have received about 500 tips after the killings shook the Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents.

The community last saw a homicide about five years ago.

