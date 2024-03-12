Idaho's Supreme Court denies request to hear appeal to toss out murder charges

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has learned that charges against Bryan Kohberger will not be tossed out, despite a request to do so from his lawyers.

In a new filing Tuesday, Idaho's Supreme Court has denied that request.

Lawyers for the accused killer of four Idaho college students had wanted the state's highest court to step in on a previous decision made by the judge overseeing his case, not to dismiss Kohberger's grand jury indictment.

Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 13, 2022, Kohberger broke into an off-campus home and stabbed four University of Idaho students to death: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

After a six-week hunt, police arrested Kohberger as the suspect at the end of last December at his family's home in Pennsylvania. He was indicted in May and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. At his arraignment, he declined to offer a plea, so the judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

A trial date has not yet been set, but if convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty.

