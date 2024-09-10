'I'll see what happens.' Diners in Sterling Heights talk politics ahead of presidential debate

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Both Republicans and Democrats are often dining side by side at Dodge Park Coney Island in Sterling Heights.

Today I talked with voters on both sides and some undecided about the weight of the presidential debate.

"Actually there’s three sides to that debate: Her side. His side. The truth. Just tell me how good you are. Not how bad your opponent is," said customer Joe Romano.

Related Video: Trump, Harris campaigns outline strategies ahead of Tuesday's debate

Inside the restaurant, the focus is on the upcoming presidential debate. Romano says he’s still willing to have either former President Trump or VP Kamala Harris earn his vote.

“I’ll see what happens. I’ll play by ear and see what happens," he said.

Other voters telling us here within a divided Macomb County they are locked in on key issues including economy, women's rights and border safety.

“I think the border issue will be a long time before it’s fixed. Women’s rights are always at the forefront. For some reason, they don’t want us to have them," said Pat, a voter.

At one table, I found both Trump and Harris supporters enjoying each other's company despite differing views.

"Trump all the way. He’s there to protect us. The border. Economy. He’s mouthy. Everyone can’t stand him. He does the best for the country," said Sally Asselin, who plans to vote for Trump.

Roseanne Sergis, who plans to vote for Harris, says : “I want her to bring the jobs back to America. Enough of this overseas crap. Let’s make our own money and sell our own products.”

Diner owner Pashko Ujkaj has had to settle a couple debates at tables over the years.

"End of the day, they have the same thing in common: economy and inflation," said Ujkaj.

He said with Sterling Heights possibly swinging the county one way or another, the state is up for grabs and that could have a huge impact on the overall election.

“They want to be able to afford their lifestyle. A lot of that could be determined by what either side says tonight," said Ujkaj.

Dodge Park’s owner tells me the only rule when talking politics is to be respectful to one another, an important message for all Americans.

