'I’m in shock': Massive fire rips through townhomes in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Black smoke and flames ripped through Countryside Townhouses in Auburn Hills Thursday afternoon.

“I don’t even know what to think right now, ” Jessica Nance said.

Nance says she was at work when she got a call from her husband saying their home of two-and-a-half years was on fire.

“I just keep thinking about all my, the family pictures and everything in my basement... I’m in shock,” Nance said.

Her family photos are likely ruined, but her husband and three children thankfully are safe. The Auburn Hills Fire Department confirmed no one was injured in this destructive fire.

“There is significant fire damage on the second floor, a lot of smoke damage on the first floor, ” Auburn Hill Fire Department Chief Adam Massingill said.

Massingill says they received a call about a structure fire around 3:40 p.m. Within 10 minutes of their arrival, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm, with eight neighboring departments responding.

Luckily, they were able to fight the flames and secure the scene in an hour.

Right now, they are still investigating what caused the fire, but the chief confirmed it came from the top floor and quickly burned through the attic.

“Everything is gone. They don’t even have an extra pair of clothes even,” said Jessica Smith, who lives across the street.

Smith says she saw the smoke while heading home from the grocery store. As a nurse, Smith says she stayed at the scene in case anyone needed help.

Also there to lend a life-saving hand is the American Red Cross. Volunteers reached out to families making sure they have a safe place to stay.

Nance says along with a hotel stay, they were given a debit card, which will help them start to pick up the pieces of their life.

