"I'm inside,": Police report lays out case of elderly man locked in Birmingham basement

BIRMINGHAM — "I'm inside."

According to a Birmingham Police Department case report obtained by 7 Action News, that's what an 83-year-old man said to neighbors through a shared wall in a Birmingham duplex off Woodward Avenue.

The report states that the older man lived in the duplex unit for about a year and a half.

Neighbors who lived in the attached unit say that through their shared wall they could hear him knocking and groaning for about 20 minutes every day.

On July 14th the report says those neighbors heard him aggressively knocking for 2 hours, concerned, they called Birmingham Police.

When police yelled into the home, they say a faint male voice called back that he, "wanted to be let out."

Officers entered the home and found a bucket filled with sand blocking the door to the basement.

The basement door was also locked with a deadbolt, once police opened the door they found a security camera pointing down to the basement and light switches covered by a clear plastic box and locked.

At the bottom of the stairs police found the elderly man, officers stated it was clear he was dealing with memory issues.

The report says the room smelled strongly of urine and "There was what appeared to be feces and urine stains on the carpet below the toilet. The room did not have any windows and or access to running water... The bed had multiple ripped black garbage bags being used as a sheet."

In the report the duplex neighbor says they believe the elderly man was spending 15 hours of a his day locked in the basement.

That day Birmingham Police took the elderly man out of the home, he's now staying at an adult care facility in Redford Township.

27-year-old Darius Totty was living in the upstairs of the home and was taking care of the elderly gentleman, he has been charged with vulnerable adult abuse in the 4th degree.

The case report says the elderly gentleman's wife had turned over his care to her pastor, Reverend Darryl Totty, and Darius is Totty's son.

Darius told officers he would leave in the morning and return in the evening, he said the camera and deadbolts were for safety measures and that the elderly gentleman was in good health.

Darius's attorney, Marcel Benavides, has been quoted saying; "Mr. Totty is presumed innocent and deserves his day in court,” Benavides said. “One side of events has been given to the media and the public. We urge everyone not to rush to judgment. We are confident that when all of the facts come out that a much different scenario will be shown, and my client can clear his name.”

The prosecution has stated they do intend to aadd a felony charge against Darius Toddy, he's due back in court for a pre-trial on October 25th.