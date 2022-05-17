In Buffalo, Biden to confront the racism he's vowed to fight

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have traveled to Buffalo, New York, to show solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket and left 10 people dead. It's the deadliest racist attack since Biden took office last year, and it's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run. Biden plans to visit a memorial in Buffalo on Tuesday morning before meeting with victims' families.