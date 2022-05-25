Assignment asks New Haven middle school students about sex, dating lives

NEW HAVEN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A classroom assignment is raising concerns at Endeavour Middle School.

The New Haven Community Schools district says a teacher handed out an inappropriate worksheet to seventh graders during a reproductive health class.

Questions asked about their sex lives, dating lives and what type of movie scenes they prefer.

“Do you think it’s okay for a girl to ask a guy out?” Amber Diaz said as she read the worksheet with 7 Action News.

For some parents, this question is acceptable. But there are other questions that parents found more concerning.

“Do you want to marry a virgin?" Diaz said with shock. What, wait?”

Her two boys attend Endeavour Elementary, which is in the same building as the middle school.

“I don’t understand what the motive is behind this and what they are trying to get the kids talking about,” Diaz said.

She’s not the only parent disturbed by the worksheet. The assignment was shared in the Macomb Township Voices Facebook community group page.

Parents in the group are calling the assignment “unbelievable.”

“It’s disgusting that this teacher, not only allowed this, but also went over it IN CLASS,” one parent in the group said.

Another parent said, “Get this crap out of our schools!! These types of discussions should be held between the parents and the kids.”

We’re told the teacher pulled the assignment from a resource called “Relationships and Communication Activities, 90 Ready to Use Worksheets - Just for the Health of It.”

In a statement and letter to parents, Superintendent Cheryl Puzdrakiewicz said, “I felt the assignment should have been vetted to assure the questions were appropriate for seventh grade students.”

She goes on to say, “I informed administration that any and all reproductive health classes would cease immediately.”

We are told this assignment was not approved by the board.

“This is crazy because I was happy with Endeavour but now I’m like, thank God there’s School of Choice,” Diaz said.

Puzdrakiewicz's complete letter is below: