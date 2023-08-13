Plane crash reported Sunday at the Thunder Over Michigan airshow in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials have confirmed an incident Sunday involving an aircraft at the Thunder Over Michigan airshow at the Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti hosted by the Yankee Air Museum.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we have a situation that requires us to stop the show. Please make your way into your vehicles and calmly make your way out of the airfield,” Thunder Over Michigan said on Facebook Sunday. “Please be patient as we control traffic around the area.”

It has been confirmed that a plane has crashed into a field next to an apartment building.

Two people, sources say, ejected from the plane and landed into Belleville Lake.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

No further information is known at this time.

