Increased traffic expected Saturday in Detroit due to several shows, including SummerSlam

People coming to Downtown Detroit this Saturday should expect a large increase in traffic and they should plan early.

313 Presents said there are three events happening all around the same time in the District Detroit, and there's also a Detroit Tigers game in the afternoon.

WWE SummerSlam will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and is expected to bring tens of thousands of fans to the area. There's also a Smokey Robinson show at the Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. and Mt. Joy at The Fillmore at 8:30 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers game is at 1:10 p.m.

Fans can purchase parking early, take advantage of shuttles throughout the area, or ride the QLine or People Mover to get down to the city.