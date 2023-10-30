Independent investigation report on Oxford High School shooting expected to be released today

(WXYZ) — The final report of an independent investigation into the deadly shooting at Oxford High School that happened almost two years ago will be released today.

The probe was conducted by the investigation firm Guidepost Solutions.

It's expected to answer what district officials may have known about the shooter before he killed four students and wounded seven others on November 30, 2021.

Judge rules Oxford shooter eligible for life without parole; sentencing scheduled for Dec.

The firm says the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office provided everything they requested.

Public question-and-answer sessions on the findings will be held Thursday at a yet to be announced location.

To read more, click here.

