Indoor action slide park Slick City set to open in Troy in March, the first in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The first-ever Slick City Action Park in Michigan is coming to Troy this spring, bringing a massive indoor slide park and air court park to the area.

The action park is being opened by Toby and Julie Buechner, who also own Troy Gym.

Slick City Troy will be located at 1820 Crooks Rd., just north of Maple, and will offer a variety of entertainment options for people of all ages.

Slick City Action Park

According to the owners, there will be multi-lane racing slides, the Avalanche, the Zig Zag, the Mega Launch and the Python when it comes to action slides.

Other activities include a zipline, sports and dodgeball courts, a junior jungle, web crawler, party rooms and more.

“This is something Michigan has never seen before,” Toby said in a statement. “We’ve spent decades helping kids and families in our community grow, play and make memories through sports and recreation. Slick City takes that same mission and kicks it into high gear. It’s the next big thing for family fun in our state.”

“We’ve built our business around kids, families and community,” Director of Operations Heather Shine added in a statement. “Slick City Troy fits perfectly into that vision. It’s active, inclusive and designed to bring people together. We’re proud to introduce a brand-new experience to Michigan that families will want to enjoy again and again.”

Slick City was founded in 2021 and opened its first location in Denver in 2022. They have locations around the country. Slick City Troy is set to open in March 2026.