Industry clubs at Boys & Girls Club are helping kids learn about design, urban planning & more

(WXYZ) — It's an assignment sneakerheads everywhere will envy – designing a pair of custom kicks you'll actually be able to walk around in.

The Boys and Club of Southeastern Michigan is teaching students about the design industry through the Design Industry Club.

Less than five years ago, the club was set to close, but someone came in to save it. Together with the community, they created a dream board of all the things they would want. One of those items was a design studio.

Inside of the Design Club, you'll see kids flipping through magazine and scrolling social needs, studying texture, shape and pattern.

Their goal is to create a mood board or creative concept for the custom sneakers they are learning to design.

"So far, I learned about the structure and integrity of a shoe, I learned what makes a good shoe. I learned about things like white space and repetition," Kenneth Foster said.

Kenneth said he naturally has an eye for design and style. He has a long-term plan of launching a luxury streetwear brand. Short-term, he wants to win the sneaker design context.

The winning team will literally get a pair of sneakers they created that they can walk around.

Alise Dixon, the chief program officer, said the students are also learning about Adobe Illustrator and digital design. She said the club was made possible with the support of a $300,000 investment from General Motors.

"They loved the idea of an industry club that was going to help develop talent here in Detroit that we can incubate and be a pipeline into their business," Dixon said.

There are several industry clubs, stretching from fashion apparel to E-sports, urban planning and risk management. All programs are paid experiences for the students, who can apply starting at the age of 14.

"Our role in this community is to be in this community, to provide economic mobility in this community, to help retain Detroit talent in Detroit," Dixon said.

For more information on the industry clubs, visit the Boys and Girls Club website.