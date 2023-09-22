Industry expert shares what may come next for UAW negotiations with the Big 3

DETROIT (WXYZ) — UAW workers at 38 GM and Stellantis distribution centers and facilities joined the picket line Friday after the automakers failed to meet the UAW's noon deadline.

Marick F. Masters, a professor of business at Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business says the impact of the UAW's "Stand Up Strike" strategy has played a huge role in shaping contract negotiations.

"It's asymmetrical in the sense that they're using a carrot and stick approach," Masters said referring to the UAW's strategic decision to strike at specific Big 3 facilities.

Notably missing from Friday's call for additional strikes was Ford. Both the UAW and Ford confirm there has been "real progress" made.

"They've favored Ford because of the progress with Ford as reported on five key issues," he said. "They haven't made such progress on General Motors and Stellantis. I'm not certain both companies are in the exact same place."

The impact of the strike is already being felt throughout the nation as some automakers have announced layoffs at some of their facilities.

In an email to employees Friday, GM asked some of its corporate workers to cross the picket lines to work at the automakers parts distribution centers.

"We have contingency plans for various scenarios and are prepared to do what is best for our business and customers. We are evaluating if and when to enact those plans," said David Barnas with General Motors Communications.

