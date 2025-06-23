Inert grenade discovered inside carry-on luggage at DTW this month

An inert grenade was found inside a carry-on bag at Detroit Metro Airport earlier this month, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA officers detected the inert grenade during a routine screening at a security checkpoint.

The security checkpoint was evacuated and closed until a TSA explosive specialist and airport law enforcement determined it was inert.

“I am proud of our dedicated officers who remain vigilant and work hard to keep our transportation systems secure and the traveling public safe,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director for Michigan, Reggie Stephens. “When individuals bring prohibited items to our checkpoints, it significantly slows down the security screening process for other travelers.”

The TSA is reminding people that replicas of explosives, such as hand grenades, are prohibited in both checked and carry-on luggage.